Kirsten Dunst discloses details of second child, born four month ago with Jesse Plemons

Dunst and Jesse Plemons who got engaged in January 2017, also have a 3-year-old son named Ennis. The couple met while filming the second season of 'Fargo' in 2015.

Published: 11th September 2021 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Kirsten Dunst

Actress Kirsten Dunst (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: It's a baby boy! American actor Kirsten Dunst recently revealed that she and her husband Jesse Plemons welcomed their second child- a son they have named James Robert, four months ago.

The Hollywood Reporter quoted Kirsten Dunst in an interview on Friday, revealing the new addition to her family.

"This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna. He's an angel, but he's a hungry angel. And a heavy angel," Dunst said sharing about the 18-pound newborn in the interview.

"I'm so tired, I haven't slept through the night in four months, I've developed an eye twitch, too. Yeah, I'm in a really special place," Dunst shared.

The 'Jumanji' actor first revealed her pregnancy in March.

Dunst and Jesse Plemons who got engaged in January 2017, also have a 3-year-old son named Ennis. The couple met while filming the second season of 'Fargo' in 2015.

The duo will soon share the screen again for Jane Campion's upcoming film 'The Power of the Dog'.

'The Power of the Dog' will be released in select theaters on November 17 before it gets premiered on Netflix on December 1, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

