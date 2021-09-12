Kim Kardashian's black leather suit leaves fans in the dark

By IANS

NEW YORK: Socialite and television personality Kim Kardashian left fans puzzled when she landed in the city wearing a leather suit with her face also covered in a zipped leather mask.

According to dailymail.co.uk, Kim landed in NYC with mother Kris Jenner, sister Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Kris' partner Corey Gamble ahead of the Met Gala, scheduled to take place on September 13.

Kim's estranged husband Kanye West had donned a similar look a couple of years back.

Kim paired the eerie look with high black boots and a ponytail.