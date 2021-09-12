STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patrick J Adams to recur in Amazon series 'A League of Their Own'

Inspired by the 1992 Penny Marshall-directed film, the show will tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamt of playing professional baseball.

Published: 12th September 2021 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Patrick J Adams in 'Suits' (Photo | IMDB)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Suits" alum Patrick J Adams will feature in a recurring role in a series adaptation of "A League of Their Own" for Amazon Studios.

Co-created by Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham, the show will also explore race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it.

Adams has been cast in the role of Charlie, Carson's (Jacobson) handsome, midwestern husband, on his way home soon from fighting overseas during World War II.

The show's cast also include Chante Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, Melanie Field and Nick Offerman.

The project will be produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions.

