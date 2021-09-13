Actress Claire Foy wins Emmy for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in 'The Crown'

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
She starred in the hit series for its first two seasons before it jumped forward in time to the 1970s and 1980s and welcomed Olivia Colman in the role.

The Crown won the award for best television series — Drama. (File Photo | Youtube)

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in the first season of 'The Crown' (File Photo | Youtube)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Claire Foy won a Creative Emmy Award for Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in 'The Crown', her second for the Netflix drama but in a different category.

As per Variety, she took home the trophy at the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards' Creative Arts ceremony on Sunday for her return to Netflix's 'The Crown'.

Foy, who won the lead drama actress race in 2018 for her role of Queen Elizabeth II, appeared in the fourth season of the period drama series in a short flashback scene. But it was enough for voters to fall back in love with her performance. She also has a Golden Globe (from 2017) and two SAG Awards (from 2017 and 2018) for it.

However, this year, Foy was not on-site in Los Angeles to receive the award in person.

She starred in the hit series for its first two seasons before it jumped forward in time to the 1970s and 1980s and welcomed Olivia Colman in the role.

Colman has been twice consecutively nominated in the lead drama actress Emmy race, following Foy's lead. She is currently up for that award this year, for her final turn as the Queen. Colman passed the role to Imelda Staunton for the final seasons of the series.

'The Crown' was tied with 'The Mandalorian' for the most nominations by a series this year with 24. Foy was nominated alongside Alexis Bledel and Mckenna Grace from 'The Handmaid's Tale', Sophie Okonedo from 'Ratched' and Phylicia Rashad from 'This Is Us'.

