Dave Chappelle wins Guest Comedy Actor Emmy for 'SNL'

This is Chappelle's second win in the guest comedy actor category, but his fifth Emmy win overall.

Published: 13th September 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle (Photo | Netflix)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American comedian Dave Chappelle has won the Best Comedy Guest Actor Emmy for hosting a post-election episode of 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL).

As per Variety, this was one of four Emmys for which he was nominated this year. The other three were all for his Netflix stand-up comedy special '8:46'. While he lost the variety special directing and variety special writing awards to Bo Burnham for 'Bo Burnham: Inside', the results of the variety special (pre-recorded) race are still to be announced, during the September 19 ceremony.

This is Chappelle's second win in the guest comedy actor category, but his fifth Emmy win overall.

He previously took the trophy in this category in 2017 for his first time hosting the late-night NBC sketch comedy show. He also has multiple variety special (pre-recorded) statues for stand-up specials 'Equanimity' in 2018 and 'Stick & Stones' in 2020, the latter for which he also earned a variety special writing Emmy.

Chappelle's win also marks the second year in a row an 'SNL' host has won this category. Last year Eddie Murphy was the victor.

To bag this trophy, Chappelle topped other 'SNL' hosts Daniel Kaluuya and Dan Levy, as well as Alec Baldwin, who was nominated for playing former US President Donald Trump in the same 'SNL' episode Chappelle hosted, and Morgan Freeman, who was nominated for appearing as himself on 'The Kominsky Method'.

'Saturday Night Live' is proving to still be a Television Academy darling. It picked up 21 nominations overall this year, and thus far has seven wins. Many of the nominations came in the same category, so its wins total was inevitably going to be significantly lower than its nominations tally.

In addition to Chappelle's win; variety series directing (for the Chappelle-hosted episode); contemporary (non-prosthetic) variety, nonfiction, reality makeup; contemporary variety, nonfiction, reality hairstyling; variety series lighting design/direction; and variety/reality production design.

