I was terrified when I came to New York at the age of 19: Singer Madonna

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer Madonna turned nostalgic while opening the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

As per Variety, the 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker spoke about her struggling days in New York, revealing she was terrified when she came to the city at the age of 19.

"I came to New York City with nothing but 35 dollars and a pair of dance shoes. ... I was 19 and terrified," she said in a voice-over.

Madonna was born as Madonna Louise Ciccone in Bay City, Michigan to an Italian-American family. Her debut album 'Madonna' was released in 1983. Till then she performed as a drummer, guitarist, vocalist in a rock band.

Coming back to the recent gala, the Queen of Pop surely set the stage on fire with her presence.

"We wouldn't last," cooed the singer. "But we're still here, motherf*****. Happy 40th, MTV," she added before leaving the stage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madonna is all set to come up with her 'Madame X' documentary.