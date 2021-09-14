Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis join 'Luther' movie for Netflix

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actors Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis will star alongside Idris Elba in the Netflix feature film instalment of 'Luther', continuing the story of the acclaimed crime series.

Netflix is making the feature in association with the BBC, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Neil Cross, who created and wrote the series, penned the script. Jamie Payne, who directed the last season that consisted of four episodes is helming the feature that begins shooting in November.

'Luther' centres on Detective Chief Inspector John Luther, a brilliant London officer so obsessed with his work that he is willing to go down the darkest of paths and break the stringiest of rules.

In the movie's story, which is the continuation of the 'Luther' saga, Luther will have to contend with a double threat.

Erivo is playing a detective who is also Luther's nemesis while Serkis is the story's criminal villain.

Cross and Elba are producing along with Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready of Chernin Entertainment.

The latter has a deal with Netflix and the streamer released Chernin's 'Fear Street' Trilogy this summer and next has the big-budget Jason Momoa fantasy, 'Slumberland'.