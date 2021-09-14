Kacey Musgraves had 'guided magic mushrooms' trip to deal with divorce

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 14th September 2021 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Kacey Musgraves

Singer Kacey Musgraves (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Kacey Musgraves went on a seven-hour guided magic mushrooms trip to help process the end of her marriage and find a positive way to use her "trauma and pain".

The 'Rainbow' singer was keen to process the fallout of her divorce from Ruston Kelly and to "transform (her) trauma and pain into something else" so she embarked on "plant therapy", which involved taking the hallucinogens under supervision.

She said: "I did it with a doctor friend here and her husband. It's called plant therapy.

"It's been looked at in a lot of areas for help with depression, anxiety, addiction, so many things."

"Basically, some neuroscientists (from Baltimore's Johns Hopkins University) have created a playlist that's music from all over the world, put together to guide you, in that state of mind, through different emotions, feeling memories, whatever."

She added: "We have these neural pathways that we have worn into our brain, kind of like trails in the forest, and what these plants do is basically dump six feet of snow on those pathways and allow you to form new neural connections, to change your brain, change your habits.

"Through the experience, I was blindfolded, and on a comfortable couch with a soft blanket, this music was playing and all the things I was seeing were in my mind's eye. The music was painting this whole story, pulling from childhood memories, experiences, thoughts."

Musgraves was feeling every pluck of a string in her body.

She said the experience was a "big part" of creating her new album, 'Star-Crossed', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Musgraves told Guardian Weekend magazine: "The day after, you're encouraged to journal and relisten to the playlist, triggering some of the emotions that you felt then.

"So that's what I was doing the day after, when the word 'Star-Crossed' popped into my mind as a title, and the concept of a modern tragedy, the acts, the exposition, the climax and the downfall, then the resolution.

"I don't want it to necessarily speak for my brand as a whole, but it was a big part of this process."

