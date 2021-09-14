Nicki Minaj to remain unvaccinated, couldn't attend Met Gala

By IANS

NEW YORK: Nicki Minaj is opting to remain unvaccinated amid the COVID-19 pandemic and as a result, she couldn't attend the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night.

In a series of tweets she shared as the event was just getting started, she revealed that because COVID-19 vaccination is required for guests to attend this year's Met Gala, she would not be in attendance.

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met," she wrote on Twitter.

"If I get vaccinated it won't [be] for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one."

"Pray on it & make sure you're comfortable with ur decision, not bullied," Minaj tweeted about wanting to do more "research" before getting vaccinated.

The Trinidadian rapper, singer, and songwriter is known for her animated flow in her rapping and versatility as a recording artist.

Her numerous accolades include eight American Music Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, twelve BET Awards, and four Billboard Music Awards.