Rian Johnson says 'Knives Out 2' has wrapped filming

The original "Knives Out", which was made on a humble budget of USD 40 million, grossed USD 311.5 million at the global box office when it released in 2019.

Published: 14th September 2021 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

The cast of ' Knives Out'

The cast of ' Knives Out' (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Knives Out 2", the much-anticipated sequel of the hit 2019 murder mystery, has concluded production, filmmaker Rian Johnson has announced.

Johnson, who also serves as the writer on the follow-up, shared the news in a post on Twitter on Monday, September 13, 2021.

The filmmaker also urged his followers to watch Leos Caraz's musical drama movie "Annette", starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard in the lead.

"We just wrapped production on the next Benoit Blanc mystery and also I finally watched 'Annette' and holy shit it's amazing. Sending so much love and gratitude to our INCREDIBLE crew and cast and Leos Carax," he tweeted.

The sequel will see Daniel Craig reprise his role of the master sleuth Benoit Blanc from the original film.

Ethan Hawke, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline and Jessica Henwick are the new cast members.

"Knives Out 2" is produced by Johnson along with Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner.

The sequel was announced in February 2020 and Netflix bought the rights to two sequels for more than USD 450 million in March this year.

While the streamer has premiered some of its prominent titles as limited theatrical releases, it is currently uncertain how the release of the 'Knives Out' sequels will be planned.

The first "Knives Out" movie followed a family gathering gone horribly awry, after the family patriarch's (Christopher Plummer) death leads Blanc (Craig) to investigate.

The whodunnit also features Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, and Jaeden Martell.

