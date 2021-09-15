BTS announces 'Permission To Dance on Stage' concert for October 24

By PTI

SEOUL: K-pop sensation BTS will be holding an online concert, titled "Permission To Dance on Stage", on October 24.

The globally popular band -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- shared the news on fan community platform Weverse.

The septet also unveiled a vibrant poster in the key colour of "Butter" CD single that includes their third English song "Permission to Dance".

The "Permission To Dance on Stage" concert is their first since "BTS Map of the Soul ON:E", which was held in October 2020.

Earlier this week, BTS had announced that their collaboration with Coldplay, titled "My Universe", will be releasing on September 24.

BTS, whose full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts), enjoy massive popularity across cultures.

The group's music underscores themes of identity, self-growth, healing and togetherness.

They are known for relatable lyrics, seamless choreography, and creative video concepts in songs including "Black Swan", "Life Goes On", and two back-to-back English songs "Butter" and "Permission to Dance", the latter imagining a pandemic-free and inclusive world in the near future.

BTS recently won two MTV Video Music Awards in best group and best K-pop categories.