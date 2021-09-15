STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

BTS announces 'Permission To Dance on Stage' concert for October 24

The globally popular band -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- shared the news on fan community platform Weverse.

Published: 15th September 2021 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

South Korean pop band BTS

South Korean pop band BTS (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SEOUL: K-pop sensation BTS will be holding an online concert, titled "Permission To Dance on Stage", on October 24.

The globally popular band -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- shared the news on fan community platform Weverse.

The septet also unveiled a vibrant poster in the key colour of "Butter" CD single that includes their third English song "Permission to Dance".

The "Permission To Dance on Stage" concert is their first since "BTS Map of the Soul ON:E", which was held in October 2020.

Earlier this week, BTS had announced that their collaboration with Coldplay, titled "My Universe", will be releasing on September 24.

BTS, whose full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts), enjoy massive popularity across cultures.

The group's music underscores themes of identity, self-growth, healing and togetherness.

They are known for relatable lyrics, seamless choreography, and creative video concepts in songs including "Black Swan", "Life Goes On", and two back-to-back English songs "Butter" and "Permission to Dance", the latter imagining a pandemic-free and inclusive world in the near future.

BTS recently won two MTV Video Music Awards in best group and best K-pop categories.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BTS K pop Permission To Dance on Stage
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp