STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Aniston addresses dating rumours with David Schwimmer as 'bizarre'

The Emmy winner in a recent interview to an outlet obtained by People magazine shared her reaction to the month-long rumours that she and her former 'Friends' co-star David were dating.

Published: 15th September 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston arrive at the 27th Annual People's Choice Awards

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston arrive at the 27th Annual People's Choice Awards. (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Friends alum Jennifer Aniston has finally opened up about the speculations going rounds about her speculative romantic relationship with former co-star David Schwimmer.

The Emmy winner in a recent interview to an outlet obtained by People magazine shared her reaction to the month-long rumours that she and her former 'Friends' co-star David were dating.

"That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother! But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies for dreams to come true," Jennifer shared.

For a quick recap, David revealed during the 'Friends' reunion special in May that he and Jennifer "were crushing hard on each other" at one point while shooting for the comedy series.

During the special, host James Corden asked the duo who played Ross Geller (David) and Rachel Green (Jennifer) if sparks ever flew in real life.

To this David revealed "At some point, we were crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

Jennifer added, "Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.' Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop."

The 52-year old added that instead of acting on their feelings, they "channelled" everything into their famous characters.

According to People magazine, while chatting in a show with fellow former 'Friends' stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow in June, Jennifer stressed that she and David never acted on their feelings for one another.

"We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn't have worked. The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channelled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that's maybe why it resonated the way it did," she said at the time.

David Schwimmer was previously married to Zoe Buckman with whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Cleo from 2010 until they split in 2017.

On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and later tied knots with Justin Theroux, whom she split from in 2018 after more than two years of marriage and almost seven years together.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
David Schwimmer Jennifer Aniston
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp