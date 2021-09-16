STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gwendoline Christie boards 'Wednesday' series at Netflix

'Game of Thrones' alum Gwendoline Christie is the latest actor to join the cast of the 'Addams Family' spinoff series 'Wednesday'.

Published: 16th September 2021

Hollywood actress Gwendoline Christie

Hollywood actress Gwendoline Christie (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Game of Thrones" alum Gwendoline Christie is the latest actor to join the cast of the "Addams Family" spinoff series "Wednesday".

The live-action show, set up at Netflix, will focus on the character of Wednesday Addams, to be played by "You" star Jenna Ortega, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It comes from filmmaker Tim Burton, known for films like "Beetlejuice", "Edward Scissorhands" and "Alice in Wonderland".

Billed as a coming-of-age comedy, "Wednesday" will be penned by "Smallville" creators Al Gough and Miles Millar.

The series will follow Wednesday's years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability.

She is also trying to foil a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents -- Gomez and Morticia -- 25 years ago as she navigates new, complex relationships.

Christie will play Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy who still has an axe to grind with her former classmate Morticia Addams.

Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones will portray Morticia Addams, while Luis Guzman will play Gomez Addams.

Besides Christies, actors Isaac Ordonez, Victor Dorobantu, George Burcea, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Iman Marson, William Houston, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Oliver Watson, Calum Ross and Johnna Dias Watson have also joined the cast.

Gough and Millar will serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Burton will double up as executive producer.

Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania and Gail Berman will serve as executive producers as well.

The series hails from MGM/UA Television.

Christie broke out with her role of Brienne of Tarth in the HBO fantasy-drama series "Game of Thrones".

She also played Captain Phasma in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi".

The British actor will next appear in Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's "The Sandman".

