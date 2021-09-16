STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Octavia Spencer apologises to Britney Spears, fiance Sam Asghari for prenup joke

Octavia Spencer apologised to Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari after she made a prenup joke on Instagram after they got engaged.

Published: 16th September 2021 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

US singer Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari

US singer Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Actress Octavia Spencer apologised to Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari after she made a prenup joke on Instagram after they got engaged.

When the superstar couple announced their engagement on Sunday, the Oscar-winning actress commented on Spears' celebratory post, "make him sign a prenup." However, on Wednesday, the 'Hidden Figures' star shared a photo of the couple on her own Instagram as her way of apologising to them.

She wrote, "Y'all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain," she wrote.

"I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologise and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney's fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she's found happiness. We're thrilled for her. So let's show them love. #nonegativity".

The 39-year-old pop superstar, along with the #FreeBritney movement, has been fighting to end the court conservatorship that has taken control of her life and career over the past 13 years. Last week, Britney's father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the conservatorship.

For his part, Asghari didn't take Spencer's comment personally. "You are very kind to clarify but i have no hard feelings whatsoever," he responded to her apology post. "Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory."

The 27-year-old personal trainer-turned-actor previously responded to the multiple prenup comments the couple received on his Instagram Story, writing, "Thank you everyone who is concerned about the prenup! Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day" with two laughing-crying emojis at the end, reports Billboard.com.

On Tuesday, Spears deleted her own Instagram account, explaining that she hoped to take a social media break "to celebrate my engagement."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Octavia Spencer Britney Spears Sam Asghari
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp