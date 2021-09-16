Winona Ryder cast in indie thriller 'The Cow'

By Express News Service

Winona Ryder is making a return to indie filmmaking with her new film, titled The Cow. The indie thriller marks director Eli Horowitz's feature film debut. Horowitz is famous for co-creating Amazon’s anthology series Homecoming.

Ryder joins an ensemble of actors including Dermot Mulroney, Brianne Tju, John Gallagher Jr., and Owen Teague, in the thriller co-written by Horowitz and Matthew Derby. The production of the film got recently wrapped up. The plot details are still being held tightly under wraps.

No release date has been announced for the thriller, which is being produced by BoulderLight Pictures and the Singapore-based production company mm2 Asia. Apart from this film, Ryder had Season 4 of Stranger Things. She was recently seen in HBO’s limited series, The Plot Against America.