Jonas Brothers unveil new song 'Who's In Your Head'

Jonas Brothers are currently on their 'Remember This Tour', which will run till October 27.

Published: 17th September 2021 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-singer Nick Jonas

Actor-singer Nick Jonas (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Jonas Brothers Nick, Kevin and Joe have come out with their new song titled 'Who's In Your Head'.

On Friday, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram account and shared the news with his followers.

"New @jonasbrothers music is here!! #WhosInYourHead just dropped. Happy Birthday to me.. Can't wait for you guys to see the video we shot too," he wrote.

Joe, too, expressed his happiness about their song.

"#WhosInYourHead is here!! Can't share when the video is coming yet but I think you guys are gonna love it," he posted on Instagram.

Jonas Brothers are currently busy with their 'Remember This Tour', which will run till October 27.

