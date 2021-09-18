STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Giancarlo Esposito to star in Netflix’s Jigsaw

Actor Giancarlo Esposito is set to headline Netflix’s upcoming heist series, Jigsaw. 

Published: 18th September 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Giancarlo Esposito in 'Breaking Bad' with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. (Photo | AMC Network)

By Express News Service

Actor Giancarlo Esposito is set to headline Netflix’s upcoming heist series, Jigsaw. The film is based on a real-life story where $70 billion in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. The series will also star Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, and Niousha Noor, reported Deadline.

Jigsaw will be an eight-episode series that centres around the largest heist ever attempted and the machinations around it. The series will have a non-linear narrative, ranging from 24 years before the heist to one year after. Erica Garcia, who has created the series, will also serve as the showrunner and executive producer. Jose Padilha will direct the first two episodes.

Jigsaw also has Scott Free Productions’ Ridley Scott, David W Zucker, and Jordan Sheehan on board as the executive producers along with Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Justin Levy of Automatik Entertainment and Russell Fine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Giancarlo Esposito Jigsaw
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp