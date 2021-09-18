Giancarlo Esposito to star in Netflix’s Jigsaw

By Express News Service

Actor Giancarlo Esposito is set to headline Netflix’s upcoming heist series, Jigsaw. The film is based on a real-life story where $70 billion in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. The series will also star Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, and Niousha Noor, reported Deadline.

Jigsaw will be an eight-episode series that centres around the largest heist ever attempted and the machinations around it. The series will have a non-linear narrative, ranging from 24 years before the heist to one year after. Erica Garcia, who has created the series, will also serve as the showrunner and executive producer. Jose Padilha will direct the first two episodes.

Jigsaw also has Scott Free Productions’ Ridley Scott, David W Zucker, and Jordan Sheehan on board as the executive producers along with Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Justin Levy of Automatik Entertainment and Russell Fine.