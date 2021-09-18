STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Taylor Swift drops new version of 'Wildest Dreams'

Taylor shared the re-recorded song's link on her Instagram Story, writing, "Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version."

Published: 18th September 2021 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Taylor Swift in 'WIldest Dreams'

Taylor Swift in 'WIldest Dreams' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift treated her fans with a new version of her 2014 single 'Wildest Dreams'.

Taylor shared the re-recorded song's link on her Instagram Story, writing, "Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version."

'Wildest Dreams' has been rising in popularity on TikTok because of its association with a "slow zoom" filter on the service.

The release of the single came as a surprise to fans -- considering she's expected to release her newest album, a re-recording of her 2012 album 'Red' on November 19 -- and she instead released a re-recording from her 2014 album, '1989'.

In its original version from seven years ago, 'Wildest Dreams' reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went to No. 1 on the Mainstream Top 40 and Adult Top 40 charts, reported People magazine.

Swift is currently re-recording her first six albums after Scooter Braun bought her former record label Big machine, which gave him control of the masters. He later sold the masters for USD 300 million to Shamrock Holdings in November.

'Red (Taylor's Version)' is set to release on November 19 and follows the release of this spring's 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taylor Swift Wildest Dreams
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp