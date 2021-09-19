STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Amy Schumer reveals details of recent endometriosis surgery

The 'I Feel Pretty' actor spoke about the removal of her uterus and appendix on Instagram in a video taken by husband Chris Fischer as she recovered in the hospital.

Published: 19th September 2021 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Amy Schumer

Hollywood actress Amy Schumer (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHIGNTON: American stand-up comedian and actor, who is recovering after undergoing surgery for endometriosis, recently detailed the surgery on social media.

The 'I Feel Pretty' actor spoke about the removal of her uterus and appendix on Instagram in a video taken by husband Chris Fischer as she recovered in the hospital on Saturday.

"So, it's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out. The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it," she said to the camera.

"There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I'm, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains," Schumer added. She also wrote in the caption, "If you have really painful periods, you may have #endometriosis."

Several of Schumer's famous friends reacted to her health update in the comments with words of support and encouragement. "Oh, my goodness, 30?! So happy they are gone, and you won't have that pain anymore. Heal well Am!" Debra Messing replied.

Padma Lakshmi wrote, "Thank you so much for sharing your endo story. Over 200 million women worldwide suffer with this. Hope you feel better soon! @endofound."

"I'm so sorry Amy! Looks like life is about to get way less painful. But not less gassy," Vanessa Carlton posted.

This isn't the first time the 'Snatched' star, who was also diagnosed with adenomyosis has gotten candid about endometriosis pain and her fertility.

According to People magazine, in August 2020, she discussed the risks of trying to have a second baby on 'Sunday Today with Willie Geist'. She and Fischer welcomed their son Gene David in May 2019.

"We did IVF, and IVF was really tough on me. I don't think I could ever do IVF again," Schumer said at the time. She added, "I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again."

The 'Trainwreck' actor also previously said on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show that the pandemic made her decide to wait to conceive a second child, as per People magazine.

"We got these embryos, so I don't know. But right now, we were gonna try to make a move, but then COVID happened and I'm just kinda, like, walking back like, 'Okay, maybe we'll revisit that in a minute,'" she said at the time.

Schumer thanked her followers for sharing their personal IVF stories in her February 2020 update, writing on Instagram that she wanted to "send love and strength" to all "warrior women" who go through the path to parenthood.

