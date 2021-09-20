STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Actor-comic Chris Rock shares COVID-19 diagnosis, urges people to get vaccinated

The "Fargo" star is not the first Hollywood celebrity to contract the virus following vaccination.

Published: 20th September 2021 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Comedian-actor Chris Rock (File Photo |AFP)

Comedian-actor Chris Rock (File Photo |AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-comic Chris Rock says he has contracted the novel coronavirus months after he was vaccinated.

The 56-year-old comedian, who has been vocal about following safety protocols during the pandemic, also encouraged people to get vaccinated.

"Hey, guys. I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don't want this. Get vaccinated," Rock wrote Sunday in a brief Twitter post.

The "Fargo" star is not the first Hollywood celebrity to contract the virus following vaccination.

Actors Hilary Duff and Melissa Joan Hart are some of the stars to have had a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

In his guest appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in May, Rock told the host that he had been vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chris Rock coronavirus
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp