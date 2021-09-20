Actor-comic Chris Rock shares COVID-19 diagnosis, urges people to get vaccinated

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-comic Chris Rock says he has contracted the novel coronavirus months after he was vaccinated.

The 56-year-old comedian, who has been vocal about following safety protocols during the pandemic, also encouraged people to get vaccinated.

"Hey, guys. I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don't want this. Get vaccinated," Rock wrote Sunday in a brief Twitter post.

The "Fargo" star is not the first Hollywood celebrity to contract the virus following vaccination.

Actors Hilary Duff and Melissa Joan Hart are some of the stars to have had a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

In his guest appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in May, Rock told the host that he had been vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.