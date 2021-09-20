Danielle Harris to star in horror film 'Flesh'

By Express News Service

Actor Danielle Harris (of Halloween-fame) will star in an upcoming horror film titled Flesh.

Though plot details are scarce, it is reported that the film will have a deranged individual who wants to sacrifice human flesh to a malevolent spirit.

The film is set to be directed by Chris Mcgowan, who also wrote the script along with Reine Swart. The film is slated to go on floors in October.

Flesh is produced by McGowan with Danielle Harris serving as an executive producer. The film is being bankrolled by Clear Media Finance.

The film will mark McGowan’s sophomore film as a director. His directorial debut Chasing Nightmares starred Anne Heche, Graham McTavish and Michelle Randolph.