Kate Winslet wins second Emmy award of her career for role in 'Mare of Easttown'

American actor Evan Peters also won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series' for his role in HBO's popular show 'Mare of Easttown'.

Published: 20th September 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kate Winslet

Hollywood actress Kate Winslet (File photo| AP)

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: British actor Kate Winslet has just won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie' for HBO's popular show 'Mare of Easttown'. This is Winslet's second Emmy award. She had earlier won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for 'Mildred Pierce' (2011).

'Mare of Easttown' is an American crime drama limited series created by Brad Ingelsby for HBO.

It stars Winslet as the title character 'Marianne Sheehan', a detective investigating a murder in a small town near Philadelphia. Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Sosie Bacon, David Denman also appear in supporting roles.

Earlier, Nicholson won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie' for her role in 'Mare of Easttown'. She essayed the role of Lori Ross, who is a close friend of the show's lead character Marianne Sheehan portrayed by Winslet.

American actor Evan Peters also won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series' for his role in HBO's popular show 'Mare of Easttown'. Peters essayed the role of Detective Colin Zabel in the show and he is called to the county detective called in to assist the character of Mare (Winslet).

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event.

The ceremony is being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

