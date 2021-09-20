STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Looking forward to play Morticia Addams in 'Wednesday' series, says Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones

In the Netflix live-action series, which marks Burton's TV directing debut, Zeta-Jones will be essaying the role of Wednesday Addams' mother Morticia Addams.

Published: 20th September 2021 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones

Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones has revealed that she will soon start shooting for acclaimed filmmaker Tim Burton's Addams Family spin-off series "Wednesday" in Romania.

Jenna Ortega will star as the titular character.

The actor said she is excited about playing the iconic character and collaborating with the "Beetlejuice" director as well as actor Luis Guzman, who will appear as Addams Family patriarch Gomez.

"I'm just about to start shooting in Romania. I'm so excited to be working with the great Tim Burton, and the makeup and costume designer who I've worked with before, and with Luis Guzman, playing Gomez, who I worked with on "Traffic".

"It's going to be a really great camaraderie. I'm really looking forward to it," Zeta-Jones told Entertainment Tonight at the Emmy Awards.

"Smallville" creators Al Gough and Miles Millar have penned "Wednesday".

The show will follow Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability.

She is also trying to foil a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents -- Gomez and Morticia -- 25 years ago as she navigates new, complex relationships.

