Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' to release in India on October 22

By PTI

MUMBAI: Warner Bros Pictures is set to release Denis Villeneuve's highly-anticipated film "Dune" in India on October 22.

"Dune", which will be available to in Hindi and English and in IMAX, is based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, considered one of the most influential books of the 20th century and credited with inspiring many of the greatest films of all time.

Villeneuve fulfilled a long-cherished dream with the screen adaptation of the novel, which has a complex mythology at its centre.

"I discovered the book in my teenage years and I remember being totally fascinated by its poetry, by what it was saying about nature - the true main character of Dune. To me, 'Dune' is a psychological thriller, an adventure, a war movie, a coming-of-age movie. It's even a love story. There's a reason the book stayed on my shelf, beside my bed, all those years," the director said in a statement.

"Dune" received an eight-minute standing ovation at its Venice Film Festival Premiere with the Oscar-winning filmmaker receiving critical praise for his breath-taking adaptation of the 1965 sci-fi classic.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, 'Dune' tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence - a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential - only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

The film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley, Zendaya, Chang Chen, David Dastmalchian Sharon Duncan-Brewster with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, with Jason Momoa and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

Oscar-winning and multiple Oscar-nominated composer Hans Zimmer has created the score.