STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' to release in India on October 22

"Dune", which will be available to in Hindi and English and in IMAX, is based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, considered one of the most influential books of the 20th century.

Published: 22nd September 2021 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Zendaya in Denis Villeneuve’s epic science fiction film, Dune.

Zendaya in Denis Villeneuve’s epic science fiction film, Dune. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Warner Bros Pictures is set to release Denis Villeneuve's highly-anticipated film "Dune" in India on October 22.

"Dune", which will be available to in Hindi and English and in IMAX, is based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, considered one of the most influential books of the 20th century and credited with inspiring many of the greatest films of all time.

Villeneuve fulfilled a long-cherished dream with the screen adaptation of the novel, which has a complex mythology at its centre.

"I discovered the book in my teenage years and I remember being totally fascinated by its poetry, by what it was saying about nature - the true main character of Dune. To me, 'Dune' is a psychological thriller, an adventure, a war movie, a coming-of-age movie. It's even a love story. There's a reason the book stayed on my shelf, beside my bed, all those years," the director said in a statement.

"Dune" received an eight-minute standing ovation at its Venice Film Festival Premiere with the Oscar-winning filmmaker receiving critical praise for his breath-taking adaptation of the 1965 sci-fi classic.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, 'Dune' tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence - a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential - only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

The film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley, Zendaya, Chang Chen, David Dastmalchian Sharon Duncan-Brewster with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, with Jason Momoa and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

Oscar-winning and multiple Oscar-nominated composer Hans Zimmer has created the score.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dune India release Venice Film Festival Premiere Warner Bros Pictures Denis Villeneuve
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp