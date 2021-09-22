STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Donal Finn replaces Barney Harris in Amazon’s 'The Wheel Of Time' season 2

The reason for the recasting is unknown. Season 2 of the series is currently in production in the Czech Republic.

Published: 22nd September 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Still from 'The Wheel of Time '

A still from 'The Wheel of Time '

By Express News Service

The second season of Amazon’s fantasy series The Wheel Of Time is currently in production, and the fresh development is that actor Donal Finn has come on board to play Mat Cauthon, replacing actor Barney Harris who played the role in season 1.

The reason for the recasting is unknown. Season 2 of the series is currently in production in the Czech Republic. The series is an adaptation of Robert Jordan’s bestselling novel series of the same name. Headlined by Rosamund Pike, The Wheel of Time is set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to wield it.

It follows Pike’s character Moraine Damodred, a member of a powerful, all-female organisation ‘Aes Sedal’, who goes on a journey across the world with five young people, one of whom she believes might be the reincarnation of a person prophesied to save or destroy humanity.

Meanwhile, Amazon had announced earlier this month that the first three episodes of the first season will premiere on November 19, with new episodes available weekly on Fridays, leading up to the season finale on December 24. In India, the series will be released in English, with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Rave Judkins, who adapted the novels for the screen, will also serve as showrunner. Uta Briesewitz, who has directed the first two episodes, also executive produced the show alongside, Judkins, Larry Mondragon, Rick Selvage, Mike Weber, Ted Field, Darren Lemke and Marigo Kehoe.

