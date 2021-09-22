STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First teaser of Britney Spears' Netflix documentary gives a glimpse of her conservatorship

On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the project's official teaser, wherein Britney is heard leaving a message for an attorney in 2009.

Published: 22nd September 2021 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Britney Spears

US pop star Britney Spears (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Documentary on singer Britney Spears will explore her highly-publicised conservatorship.

On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the project's official teaser, wherein Britney is heard leaving a message for an attorney in 2009.

For the unversed, Britney's conservatorship began in 2008 after the singer had several mental breakdowns publicly. Her father Jamie Spears served as both a conservator of her estate and person for more than a decade, but, in 2019, he temporarily stepped down as manager of her person due to his own health issues. Jodi Montgomery temporarily took his place for the past two years. And earlier this year, Britney and her lawyer filed the official court petition to request the removal of Jamie as conservator of the songstress' estate.

Titled 'Britney vs Spears', the clip features a voicemail left by Britney to her lawyer at 12:29 a.m. on January 21, 2009, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

"Hi, my name is Britney Spears. I called you earlier. I'm calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship..," she can be heard saying the teaser.

The 18-second teaser has created curiosity among social media users.

"This is gonna be SO good!!! And right before the next court date! More s**t is gonna come out. I can feel it," a netizen commented.

"Omg! It's happening. Can't wait to see it," another one wrote.

Erin Lee Carr has directed the upcoming project. 

