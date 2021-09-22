STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Kevin Alejandro to voice Netflix's 'League Of Legends' inspired 'Arcane'

According to Deadline, Katie Leung, Jason Spisak, Toks Olagundoye, JB Blanc, and Harry Lloyd have also joined the cast of 'Arcane'.

Published: 22nd September 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Hailee Steinfeld (Photo | AP)

Hailee Steinfeld (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actors Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, and Kevin Alejandro will voice for the animated characters in Netflix's 'Arcane' based on the hit game League Of Legends.

Expressing happiness to be a part of the project, Kevin of 'Lucifer' fame took to Instagram and wrote, "For all you LEAGUE OF LEGENDS fans! This is the secret project I've been working on! I can finally announce that I am playing the character of JAYCE in this new animated series on NETFLIX!! This show is so good and creates a style all of its own! I can not wait for you to see it. Thank you Riot Games for inviting me into the family."

According to Deadline, Katie Leung, Jason Spisak, Toks Olagundoye, JB Blanc, and Harry Lloyd have also joined the cast of 'Arcane'.

The new show is set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun. It will follow the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hailee Steinfeld Ella Purnell Kevin Alejandro League Of Legends Arcane Netflix
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp