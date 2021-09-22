Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Kevin Alejandro to voice Netflix's 'League Of Legends' inspired 'Arcane'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actors Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, and Kevin Alejandro will voice for the animated characters in Netflix's 'Arcane' based on the hit game League Of Legends.

Expressing happiness to be a part of the project, Kevin of 'Lucifer' fame took to Instagram and wrote, "For all you LEAGUE OF LEGENDS fans! This is the secret project I've been working on! I can finally announce that I am playing the character of JAYCE in this new animated series on NETFLIX!! This show is so good and creates a style all of its own! I can not wait for you to see it. Thank you Riot Games for inviting me into the family."

According to Deadline, Katie Leung, Jason Spisak, Toks Olagundoye, JB Blanc, and Harry Lloyd have also joined the cast of 'Arcane'.

The new show is set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun. It will follow the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart.