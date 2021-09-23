'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' to release in India theatres in November

By PTI

MUMBAI: Director Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' is set to be released theatrically in India on November 19, the makers announced on Thursday.

The upcoming movie is a direct sequel to Bill Murray's iconic supernatural comedy movies 'Ghostbusters' (1984) and 'Ghostbusters II' (1989).

Sony Pictures Entertainment India shared the news of the film's release date on their official Instagram account.

"Discover the past, protect the future. #Ghostbusters: Afterlife exclusively in cinemas 19th November," the post read.

The release date of the film has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Written by Reitman and Gil Kenan, 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' follows the story of a single mom and her two kids, who arrive in a small town and they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd, while Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts reprise their roles from the original films.

The movie is produced by Sony Pictures Films.