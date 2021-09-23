STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kevin Hart teams up with director F Gary Gray for heist film 'Lift'

Kevin Hart will play a master thief who is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 flying from London to Zurich.

Published: 23rd September 2021 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kevin Hart

Hollywood actor and comedian Kevin Hart (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Kevin Hart and director F Gary Gray are teaming up for the first time on the heist film"Lift".

Netflix acquired the film last March as a special script by Dan Kunka, reported Deadline.

The film is produced by Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Pictures, Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan for 6th & Idaho, and Hart and Brian Smiley for HartBeat Productions.

Hart will play a master thief who is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 flying from London to Zurich.

The film comes under Hart and HartBeat Productions' creative partnership with Netflix.

They are currently in production on comedy "Me Time" starring Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall.

Gray is best known for directing "Straight Outta Compton" and "The Fate of the Furious".

