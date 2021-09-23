'The Woman King' adds 'Star Wars' actor John Boyega to its cast
Billed as a historical epic, the film is currently in works at TriStar Pictures, with The Old Guard-fame Gina Prince-Bythewood wielding the megaphone.
Star Wars actor John Boyega has joined the cast of The Woman King, starring Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu in main roles.
Actor Lashana Lynch, who is also a part of the upcoming Bond movie, No Time to Die, will be appearing in a prominent role. Meanwhile, Boyega has They Cloned Tyrone and 892 in his pipeline.