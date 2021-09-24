STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eddie Murphy, Amazon Studios sign three-picture and first-look film deal

Published: 24th September 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Eddie Murphy

Actor Eddie Murphy (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Amazon Studios and Eddie Murphy have signed a three-picture and first-look deal. The actor will star in three films for Amazon Studios and develop original film projects for Prime Video and Studios.

Incidentally, Murphy’s Coming 2 America, which was released in March on Amazon Prime Video, became the No 1 streaming movie that weekend, and had the best opening weekend for any streaming movie of the year, reports PTI.

“Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, adding, “With undeniable comedic and dramatic genius, he consistently delivers entertaining, original stories and characters to audiences around the world. We could not be more excited to help carry on the tradition and to officially welcome Eddie into the Amazon family.”

Eddie recently received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his return to Saturday Night Live. Meanwhile, Eddie will next produce and star in Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop 4 and star opposite Jonah Hill in a Kenya Barris comedy for Netflix.

Comments

