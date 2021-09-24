STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Gael Garcia joins cast of Netflix’s The Mother

The Mother is the first title being produced under the multiyear deal between Lopez’s production house, Nuyorican Productions, and Netflix. 

Published: 24th September 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The upcoming Netflix film, The Mother, starring Jennifer Lopez in the lead role, has welcomed new cast members on board. Academy Award nominee Paul Raci, Gael Garcia Bernal, Joseph Fiennes, and Omari Hardwick are the latest additions to the thriller. Moreover, Lucy Paez will reportedly play Lopez’s daughter in the film.

The film reportedly tells the story of an assassin, played by Lopez, who comes out of hiding to protect her estranged daughter, while dangerous criminals chase them. Hardwick will essay an FBI agent, while Fiennes and Bernal will be playing the criminals running after the protagonist. 

Directed by Niki Caro, the film will have a screenplay by Misha Green. The Mother is the first title being produced under the multiyear deal between Lopez’s production house, Nuyorican Productions, and Netflix. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp