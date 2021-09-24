Gael Garcia joins cast of Netflix’s The Mother

By Express News Service

The upcoming Netflix film, The Mother, starring Jennifer Lopez in the lead role, has welcomed new cast members on board. Academy Award nominee Paul Raci, Gael Garcia Bernal, Joseph Fiennes, and Omari Hardwick are the latest additions to the thriller. Moreover, Lucy Paez will reportedly play Lopez’s daughter in the film.

The film reportedly tells the story of an assassin, played by Lopez, who comes out of hiding to protect her estranged daughter, while dangerous criminals chase them. Hardwick will essay an FBI agent, while Fiennes and Bernal will be playing the criminals running after the protagonist.

Directed by Niki Caro, the film will have a screenplay by Misha Green. The Mother is the first title being produced under the multiyear deal between Lopez’s production house, Nuyorican Productions, and Netflix.