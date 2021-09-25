Elon Musk and Grimes split after three years

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Billionaire Elon Musk and singer Grimes have parted ways after three years of relationship.

Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, shared the news with Page Six, saying that he and Grimes are "semi-separate."

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," Musk, who shares one-year-old son X Æ A-Xii with the Canadian singer, said.

"It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room," he added.

Musk, 50, and Grimes, 33, were first romantically linked in May 2018, when they made their public debut at the Met Gala following his split from actor Amber Heard.

Their son was born in May 2020.

Musk was previously married to Canadian author Justine Wilson and they share five sons.

He was also twice married to "Westworld" star Talulah Riley.