STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Elon Musk and Grimes split after three years

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, shared the news with Page Six, saying that he and Grimes are "semi-separate."

Published: 25th September 2021 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Elon Musk and Grimes

Elon Musk and Grimes (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Billionaire Elon Musk and singer Grimes have parted ways after three years of relationship.

Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, shared the news with Page Six, saying that he and Grimes are "semi-separate."

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," Musk, who shares one-year-old son X Æ A-Xii with the Canadian singer, said.

"It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room," he added.

Musk, 50, and Grimes, 33, were first romantically linked in May 2018, when they made their public debut at the Met Gala following his split from actor Amber Heard.

Their son was born in May 2020.

Musk was previously married to Canadian author Justine Wilson and they share five sons.

He was also twice married to "Westworld" star Talulah Riley.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elon Musk Grimes Space X Tesla Elon Musk relationship
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp