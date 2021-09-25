STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hank Azaria onboard Neil LaBute’s Out of the Blue

Emmy winner Hank Azaria joins the cast of writer-filmmaker Neil LaBute’s upcoming thriller, Out of the Blue.

Published: 25th September 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Emmy winner Hank Azaria joins the cast of writer-filmmaker Neil LaBute’s upcoming thriller, Out of the Blue. Billed as a contemporary tale of “passion, deceit, and violence”, Out of the Blue also stars actors Diane Kruger and Ray Nicholson.

The plotline reads, “When Connor (Nicholson) meets enigmatic beauty Marilyn (Kruger), her seductive charm transforms his dull life into a thrilling fantasy world. He plunges headlong into the adulterous affair, the ex-con with a heart of gold seemingly destined for the raven-haired trophy wife. The only hitch in their idyllic new life together? Marilyn’s trapped in a nightmare with an abusive husband and vulnerable stepdaughter.”

Azaria is set to play the role of Jock, the no-nonsense probation officer who tries to keep Connor from making any mistakes that could jeopardise his future. The film will be bankrolled by Berry Meyerowitz of Quiver Distribution and Tara L Craig of The Squid Farm.

