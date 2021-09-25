STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It's been unbearable: Sarah Jessica Parker pays homage to late 'Sex and The City' co-star Willie Garson

Garson played Stanford Blatch, the stylish, gay best friend of Parker's main character Carrie Bradshaw, in the 'Sex and the City' TV show, films and the upcoming sequel series 'And Just Like That'.

Published: 25th September 2021

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker and late actor Willie Garson (Photo | Sarah Jessica Parker, Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Sarah Jessica Parker paid tributes to her "Sex and the City" co-actor and good friend Willie Garson, calling his demise an "unbearable" loss.

Garson played Stanford Blatch, the stylish, gay best friend of Parker's main character Carrie Bradshaw, in the 'Sex and the City' TV show, films and the upcoming sequel series 'And Just Like That'.

He died on September 21 at his home in Los Angeles after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was 57 years old.

"It's been unbearable. Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30-plus year friendship," Parker wrote on Instagram on Friday night.

"A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ," she added.

Parker accompanied the lengthy post with her and Garson's on and off screen photographs.

The 56-year-old actor said she will miss everything about Garson and re-read every text he sent her during his final days.

"Your absence is a crater that I will fill with the blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface."

She concluded her social media post sharing Garson's last words to her: "Great bangles all around." Other members of the "Sex and the City" team, including Cynthia Nixon, Mario Cantone, Kim Cattrall, David Eigenberg, executive producer Michael Patrick Williams and creator Darren Star also shared tributes to Garson earlier this week.

