Sardar Udham to premiere on Prime Video in October

Shoojit Sircar’s film, Sardar Udham, starring Vicky Kaushal, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in October.

Published: 25th September 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Vicky Kaushal in and as 'Sardar Udham Singh'

Vicky Kaushal in and as 'Sardar Udham Singh' (photo| Twitter/ Shoojit Sircar)

By Express News Service

Shoojit Sircar’s film, Sardar Udham, starring Vicky Kaushal, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in October. Sardar Udham tells the story of the titular revolutionary, who assassinated Michael O’ Dwyer in London in 1940. The assassination was done in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. Besides Vicky as Sardar Udham Singh, the film also stars Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar (as Bhagat Singh). Shoojit’s last feature, Gulabo Sitabo (2020), was also released on Amazon Prime Video. 

“With every story that we present on Amazon Prime Video, we ensure that the narrative is replete with emotions and depth that finds a place in the heart of every viewer,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India. “Continuing a great partnership with Rising Sun Films, we are proud to present Sardar Udham, a stirring story of courage, fortitude and fearlessness, from the buried treasures of our history and culture.”

“It has been exhilarating to create this film that showcases and acknowledges Udham Singh’s patriotism and deep-rooted, selfless love for his motherland,” said Producer Ronnie Lahiri. “Two decades’ worth of research and understanding has been put by the team to present this untold story. Vicky has worked tirelessly to bring out the real essence of Udham Singh’s myriad emotions throughout his life’s journey. We are glad to continue our prolific collaboration with Amazon Prime Video and are thrilled to share this historical epic story with a global audience.”

