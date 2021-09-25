Singer Kelly Clarkson officially divorces Brandon Blackstock

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer Kelly Clarkson has been officially declared single amid her ongoing divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The couple has split after 7 years of marriage.

According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, a judge has declared both Kelly and Brandon single by signing off on the pair's 'single status' last month. However, the actual divorce will become final on January 7, 2022.

The split has been somewhat contentious and has included a number of surprising allegations by both camps, but the former couple has managed to work out a plan for the custody of their two children - River Rose and Remington Alexander. Brandon also has two children -- Savannah, and Seth from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

The judge awarded the 'American Idol' alum primary physical custody of the little ones on a temporary basis. The order is expected to become permanent, as Brandon has relocated from Los Angeles - where Kelly lives - to Montana.

Brandon, also Kelly's former manager, has been awarded temporary spousal support of USD 195,601 per month, which is also considered likely to become permanent, though it would end in 2023. The two married in 2014, and the support would only last for half of the length of their marriage.

The pair became involved in a legal battle with Starstruck Management after their split. The celebrity management company is owned by Brandon's father, Narvel Blackstock.

As per Us Weekly, in September 2020, Kelly was sued by the management company for allegedly owing more than USD 1 million in unpaid commissions to the company. In the following month, the 'Miss Independent' songstress filed a petition claiming that Brandon and Narvel 'defrauded' her of millions of dollars by charging her huge fees while she was working with their company.

But Brandon denied all her allegations saying that she was not entitled to any of the money that he, his father or their company earned during their 13 years of working together. Reportedly, the legal battle is still going on.