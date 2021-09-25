STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Singer Kelly Clarkson officially divorces Brandon Blackstock

According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, a judge has declared both Kelly and Brandon single by signing off on the pair's 'single status' last month.

Published: 25th September 2021 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Kelly Clarkson (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer Kelly Clarkson has been officially declared single amid her ongoing divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The couple has split after 7 years of marriage.

According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, a judge has declared both Kelly and Brandon single by signing off on the pair's 'single status' last month. However, the actual divorce will become final on January 7, 2022.

The split has been somewhat contentious and has included a number of surprising allegations by both camps, but the former couple has managed to work out a plan for the custody of their two children - River Rose and Remington Alexander. Brandon also has two children -- Savannah, and Seth from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

The judge awarded the 'American Idol' alum primary physical custody of the little ones on a temporary basis. The order is expected to become permanent, as Brandon has relocated from Los Angeles - where Kelly lives - to Montana.

Brandon, also Kelly's former manager, has been awarded temporary spousal support of USD 195,601 per month, which is also considered likely to become permanent, though it would end in 2023. The two married in 2014, and the support would only last for half of the length of their marriage.

The pair became involved in a legal battle with Starstruck Management after their split. The celebrity management company is owned by Brandon's father, Narvel Blackstock.

As per Us Weekly, in September 2020, Kelly was sued by the management company for allegedly owing more than USD 1 million in unpaid commissions to the company. In the following month, the 'Miss Independent' songstress filed a petition claiming that Brandon and Narvel 'defrauded' her of millions of dollars by charging her huge fees while she was working with their company.

But Brandon denied all her allegations saying that she was not entitled to any of the money that he, his father or their company earned during their 13 years of working together. Reportedly, the legal battle is still going on. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kelly Clarkson Brandon Blackstock
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp