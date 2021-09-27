STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Riverdale' star KJ Apa, Clara Berry welcome first child together

They made their relationship official in December and shared the news of pregnancy on social media in May this year.

Published: 27th September 2021 11:29 AM

'Riverdale' star KJ Apa

'Riverdale' star KJ Apa (Photo | Twitter @kjapa)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor KJ Apa and his model girlfriend Clara Berry have become parents to their first child together, a baby boy.

The couple welcomed the newborn on September 23.

Clara, 27, announced the news on her Instagram page on Sunday night.

"Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September. He is perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love," she wrote.

KJ, 24, and Clara were first romantically linked in August last year.

