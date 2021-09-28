'I Want You Back' to release on February 11, 2022

By Express News Service

I Want You Back, a new comedy feature starring Jenny Slate and Charlie Day will be released on February 11, 2022, directly on Amazon Prime Video.

I Want You Back will tell the story of two people who think they are having a great love life but, their partners leave them eventually. They cross paths and make plans to get them back.

The film also stars Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto, Clark Backo, Mason Gooding, Dylan Gelula, Jami Gertz, Jordan Carlos, Isabel May, and Luke David Blumm.

I Want You Back is directed by Jason Orley from a script by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. This film serves as Orley’s sophomore effort after his directorial debut with 2019’s Big Time Adolescence.

Aptaker and Berger both wrote the script for 2015’s Love, Simon as well as several episodes of This is Us. The duo also co-created the Hulu series, Love, Victor.