Alice Waddington to direct film adaptation of comics Dept H

By Express News Service

Director Alice Waddington, best known for Paradise Hills, will direct Netflix’s upcoming film adaptation of the popular comic book series Dept H. The comic book series, written and illustrated by Matt Kindt and coloured by Sharline Kindt, has been published by Dark Horse Comics since April 2016. TS Nowlin will adapt the script to the screen.

The story is set after a renowned scientist is mysteriously killed in a deep-sea research station and his estranged daughter is sent six miles below the surface to investigate. With the pressure building and the water rising, she must race against time to solve the murder as she uncovers the truth behind the station’s purpose.

The film comes under Dark Horse Entertainment’s first-look deal with Netflix. Dark Horse and Netflix previously collaborated on the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, Jonas Akerlund’s feature Polar. The upcoming projects include the film adaptations Mystery Girl, and Lady Killer. On the series side, Netflix has greenlighted Grendel, which is based on a story by Matt Wagner.

