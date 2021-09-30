STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer's 'The Last Duel' to release in India on October 22

The Ridley Scott directorial, 'The Last Duel,' unravels long-held assumptions about France's last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals.

Ben Affleck

Actor Ben Affleck (photo) along with Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener wrote the screenplay for 'The Last Duel.' (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer, Matt Damon and Adam Driver-starrer 'The Last Duel' is all set to release in India on October 22.

Based on actual events, the historical epic unravels long-held assumptions about France's last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals.

According to Variety, the story centres on an accusation by Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer), the wife of Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), that Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) sexually assaulted her. The fate of all three must be decided in a duel to death.

Ridley Scott has directed 'The Last Duel'. Nicole Holofcener, Affleck and Damon have written the film's screenplay, which is based on the book by Eric Jager.

Filming of 'The Last Duel' took place in numerous locations in France and Ireland last year.

