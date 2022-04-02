STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kathryn Bigelow returns to directing with Netflix thriller

Kathryn Bigelow, who became the first woman to win the Academy Award for Best Director for The Hurt Locker, is set to direct a thriller titled Aurora for Netflix.

By Express News Service

Aurora is based on David Koepp’s upcoming thriller novel of the same name. The novel is set to be released on June 7, 2022.

According to Netflix’s announcement of the project, the film “follows characters who are coping with the collapse of the social order, set against a catastrophic worldwide power crisis”.

David Koepp will also write the film’s screenplay. He has earlier scripted films like Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, Ghost Town, and Spider-Man.

