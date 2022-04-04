Prime Video to premiere its first legal drama 'Guilty Minds' on April 22
MUMBAI: Prime Video on Monday announced its first-ever legal drama, "Guilty Minds", starring Shriya Pilgaonkar (Mirzapur) and Varun Mitra (Jalebi, Tejas) in the lead.
The Amazon Original Series will start streaming from April 22.
Created and directed by Shefali Bhushan, and co-directed by Jayant Digambar Samalkar, the legal drama follows the journey of two young and ambitious lawyers While one is the epitome of virtue, the other is associated with a leading law firm, dealing with all shades of grey.
you won't be able to turn a blind eye to this one— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 4, 2022
Hearings begin soon. #GuiltyMindsOnPrime#SingroMediaInnovations @ShriyaP @varunmitra19 @satishkaushik2 @sheth_namrata @sugandha_ram @PachauriPranay @dikshajuneja31 @Thedeepakkalra @KARISHMAK_TANNA pic.twitter.com/hBK4cnBBlV
The series also stars Namrata Sheth, Sugandha Garg, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Satish Kaushik, Benjamin Gilani, Virendra Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Pranay Pachauri, Deepak Kalra and Chitrangada Satrupa in pivotal roles and features guest appearances from actors such as Karishma Tanna, Shakti Kapoor and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.
The drama is produced by Karan Grover, Antara Banerjee and Naved Farooqui.