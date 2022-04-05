STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jennifer Lopez's romantic comedy 'Shotgun Wedding' sold to Amazon Prime Video

Published: 05th April 2022 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: 'Shotgun Wedding', a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, is forgoing a traditional theatrical release and is instead heading to Amazon Prime Video.

Lionsgate, which produced 'Shotgun Wedding' and intended to open the movie in theatres, sold US rights to the streamer, reports 'Variety'.

Prime Video previously acquired international rights for the amorous action-comedy in several key territories.

'Shotgun Wedding' was scheduled to hit the big screen on June 29, but it's now unclear when the film will land on Prime Video. Since release plans have not been finalised, sources say there's a chance the movie will be available in select cinemas on the same day as its digital debut.

Lionsgate's sale comes at a time when the domestic box office is still attempting to recover from COVID-19.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's jungle-set love story aThe Lost City' has managed to sell tickets, but that movie may be more of an anomaly.

Earlier this year, Lopez's musical romantic comedy 'Marry Me' collected $49 million at the global box office while playing simultaneously on NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock. According to insiders, Amazon proposed an irresistible offer to get the rights to 'Shotgun Wedding' from Lionsgate.

With a streaming service release, the company can avoid the scrutiny that comes with box-office reporting.

Jason Moore directed 'Shotgun Wedding', in which Lopez and Duhamel play partners who gather their families for a destination wedding. But as the couple begins to get cold feet, the entire wedding party is taken hostage.

The cast also includes Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan and Lenny Kravitz.
 

