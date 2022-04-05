STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Squid Game' director working on film 'more violent' than global hit series

Speaking during a session at MipTV along with his producer Jun Young Jang at February Films, Dong-hyuk revealed he had already penned a 25-page treatment note about the project.

Published: 05th April 2022 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

 'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk

 'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: 'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk has announced that he's developing 'Killing Old People Club', a new film inspired by a novel penned by Umberto Eco, the revered Italian intellectual and essayist, reports 'Variety'.

Speaking during a session at MipTV along with his producer Jun Young Jang at February Films, Dong-hyuk revealed he had already penned a 25-page treatment note about the project, which will surely be "another controversial film", as he put it.

"It will be more violent than 'Squid Game'," teased Dong-hyuk, adding that he might have to hide from old people after the film comes out. The project has the working title 'K.O. Club', according to 'Variety'.

The critically acclaimed creator said he will now return home to South Korea to write the second season of 'Squid Game' and hopes to have the show stream on Netflix by the end of 2024.

Dong-hyuk said the biggest praise he got about his superhit Netflix show came from Steven Spielberg, who told him he wanted to "steal (his) brain".

Dong-hyuk said he had met Spielberg during the AFI Awards Luncheon last month. "Steven Spielberg told me, 'I watched your whole show in three days and now I want to steal your brain!," the Korean director recounted, according to 'Variety'.

"It was like the biggest compliment I ever got in my life because he's my film hero. I grew up watching his movies."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Squid Game Hwang Dong-hyuk Killing Old People Club Umberto Eco
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp