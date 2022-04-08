STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth board Netflix romance 'Lonely Planet' 

Oscar-winner Laura Dern and actor Liam Hemsworth are attached to star in Netflix's romance drama movie "Lonely Planet".

Published: 08th April 2022 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Laura Dern, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for 'Marriage Story', arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar winner Laura Dern and actor Liam Hemsworth are attached to star in Netflix's romance drama movie "Lonely Planet".

According to Deadline, "Unbelievable" writer-creator Susannah Grant is writing and directing the project for the streaming platform. The film is billed as a love story set in Morocco.

Details regarding the plot are being kept under wraps. Grant is also producing alongside Sarah Timberman and Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions. Kira Goldberg is serving as creative lead for Netflix.

Dern's other upcoming films are Colin Trevorrow's "Jurassic World Dominion", Florian Zeller's drama "The Son", and Justin Kurzel's sci-fi drama "Morning". Hemsworth will next be seen "Poker", directed by actor-filmmaker Russell Crowe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lonely Planet Laura Dern Liam Hemsworth Netflix Romance drama
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp