STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Amber Heard to go on social media hiatus ahead of defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp 

Heard, who will next be seen in Warner Bros/ DC film "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom", shared the update with her fans and followers on Instagram.

Published: 10th April 2022 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Amber Heard(Photo | Instagram)

Amber Heard(Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Amber Heard says she will be "offline for the next several weeks" as she faces a defamation lawsuit in the US filed by her former husband and embattled Hollywood star Johnny Depp.

Heard, who will next be seen in Warner Bros/ DC film "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom", shared the update with her fans and followers on Instagram on Saturday night.

"I'm going to go offline for the next several weeks. As you may know, I'll be in Virginia where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court. Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse," the 35-year-old wrote in the note.

According to Variety, Depp has launched a legal battle against Heard after she penned a Washington Post op-ed in 2018 stating that she is a survivor of domestic abuse. Although Heard did not mention Depp (58) by name in the column, she accused him of domestic violence after filing for divorce in 2016.

In her message on Instagram, the actor said in the article in question she never named Depp but rather wrote about "the price women pay for speaking against men in power".

"I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny," she further said.

Depp is pursuing a USD 50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard. Her plea to dismiss the suit after Depp lost his libel case in the UK was denied. The case is set to open Monday in Fairfax County, Virginia.

In her post Heard continued she has always "maintained a love" for her former husband, adding that "it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world".

"At this time, I recognize the ongoing support I've been fortunate to receive throughout these years, and in these coming weeks I will be leaning on it more than ever," she added.

In November 2020, Depp lost a UK libel case against the publisher of The Sun, a British tabloid that alleged he was a "wife-beater" in a 2018 article. The judge ruled that the words were "substantially true".

Later Heard requested that Depp's defamation suit filed against her in the US be dismissed after the UK verdict came out, since both lawsuits involve allegations of Depp as an abuser. However, the Virginia court ruled that the two cases and statements were "inherently different".

Depp has since argued that Hollywood is "boycotting" him, pointing to the long-delayed release of his biopic "Minamata".

Since his losing the UK lawsuit, the actor also exited the Warner Bros franchise "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them", where he had played the main antagonist role of Gellert Grindelwald in two films. Mads Mikkelsen was later recast in the role for the upcoming third film titled "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore", which was released in the UK on April 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amber Heard Johnny Depp  Defamation Lawsuit Hollywood
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp