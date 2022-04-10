STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Brie Larson joins 'Fast and Furious 10' cast 

"Fast and Furious 10" will be the penultimate installment for the current cast; an eleventh movie, also directed by Lin, is set to be the final film in the Fast Saga.

Published: 10th April 2022 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Brie Larson (Photo | Instagram)

Brie Larson (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson has boarded the cast of the tenth installment in the "Fast and Furious" movie series, franchise star Vin Diesel announced on Sunday. Diesel took to Instagram to announce Larson's casting.

"Yeah yeah yeah",  you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to yourself. 'That's Captain Marvel.' Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don't see, however, is the character you will be introduced to in 'Fast 10'.

"You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for.

Welcome to the FAMILY Brie, the action star wrote alongside a photograph with Larson. Filmmaker Justin Lin is directing "Fast and Furious 10", which is scheduled to be released in May next year.

Diesel will be returning as Dom Toretto, along with series stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron, who has played the villain Cypher since 'The Fate of the Furious.' The project, announced earlier this year, also features Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior.

"Fast and Furious 10" will be the penultimate installment for the current cast; an eleventh movie, also directed by Lin, is set to be the final film in the Fast Saga.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fast and Furious Brie Larson Vin Diesel Instagram Captain Marvel
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp