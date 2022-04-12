STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kelsea Ballerini tests positive for Covid-19

Just a few hours before the CMT Awards, Kelsea took to Instagram to update her fans and followers about her diagnosis.

Published: 12th April 2022 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Kelsea Ballerini (Photo | Instagram)

Singer Kelsea Ballerini (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer Kelsea Ballerini is not in the pink of health as she has tested positive for Covid-19. She was unable to make it to the CMT Awards due to her illness and co-hosted the show from home, CNN reported. Just a few hours before the ceremony, Kelsea took to Instagram to update her fans and followers about her diagnosis.

"A couple days ago I tested positive for Covid. The CMT Awards are tonight, so unfortunately I cannot be there in person anymore, and I am devastated. I'm gutted. The good news is that I'm feeling a lot better," she said in a video posted on her Instagram account.

She continued, "The incredible CMT family and my team have brought part of the CMT set to my house, to my bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform. It is certainly not what we had expected and planned for, but we are doing our damn best. I will still see you tonight on the awards and let's make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons. I am so sorry, but have so much for me if you're going to the show, and if you're watching on TV, I will see you there."

The 2022 CMT Music Awards took place at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium on Monday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kelsea Ballerini Pandemic Covid Singer
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp