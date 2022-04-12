Will Ferrell boards Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' movie at Warner Bros

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Will Ferrell is the latest to join the star-studded cast of Warner Bros' “Barbie” movie, led by Margot Robbie.

Gerwig is directing the movie from a script she co-wrote with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach.

Ferrell, 54, joins Robbie as well as actors Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey and America Ferrera in the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ferrell is said to be playing the CEO of a toy company that may or not be Mattel.

In addition to starring, Robbie is producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner along with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

Mattel's Robbie Brenner and David Heyman are also on board as producers.

LuckyChap's Josey McNamara and Mattel's Ynon Kreiz will serve as executive producers.

Ferrell was last seen in Netflix movie "Eurovision", co-starring Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan.

He also appeared in Apple TV's black comedy series "The Shrink Next Door" with Paul Rudd.