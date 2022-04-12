STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Will Ferrell boards Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' movie at Warner Bros

Gerwig is directing the movie from a script she co-wrote with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach.

Published: 12th April 2022 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Will Ferrell

Actor Will Ferrell (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Will Ferrell is the latest to join the star-studded cast of Warner Bros' “Barbie” movie, led by Margot Robbie.

Gerwig is directing the movie from a script she co-wrote with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach.

Ferrell, 54, joins Robbie as well as actors Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey and America Ferrera in the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ferrell is said to be playing the CEO of a toy company that may or not be Mattel.

In addition to starring, Robbie is producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner along with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

Mattel's Robbie Brenner and David Heyman are also on board as producers.

LuckyChap's Josey McNamara and Mattel's Ynon Kreiz will serve as executive producers.

Ferrell was last seen in Netflix movie "Eurovision", co-starring Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan.

He also appeared in Apple TV's black comedy series "The Shrink Next Door" with Paul Rudd.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Will Ferrell Barbie Margot Robbie Ryan Gosling Simu Liu Mattel
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp